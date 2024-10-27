Ever Wonder Why There's A Section At Texas Roadhouse Dedicated To Willie Nelson?

Texas Roadhouse may be from Kentucky, but it embodies a Texan spirit like no other — from its food to its decor. Founder, former CEO, and Kentuckian Kent Taylor penned its concept on a cocktail napkin with dreams of opening a Southwest eatery. His wish came true. The chain opened in 1993 and has expanded across the United States, with over 600 brick-and-mortar restaurant locations. Texas Roadhouse is known for its incredible bread rolls, barbecue, and flavorful steak cuts that won't break the bank. But how do we really know it's Texan at heart? They have an entire section dedicated to country music legend — and native Texan — Willie Nelson.

Patrons can sit at their table and enjoy a wall full of Willie Nelson memorabilia while they chow down on some of Texas Roadhouse's wonderfully seasoned steaks. It's part of the few mandatory wall decorations every location must have, along with a mural honoring Native Americans. Otherwise, the wall decorations are inspired by their locations and local cultures, often having a giant painted mural. Themes have included athletes, sports teams, NASCAR drivers, emergency service workers, and cowboys. What makes the Willie Nelson corner so special isn't just its prized status, but why it's there — Kent Taylor's friendship with Nelson and the story behind it.