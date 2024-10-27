Ever Wonder Why There's A Section At Texas Roadhouse Dedicated To Willie Nelson?
Texas Roadhouse may be from Kentucky, but it embodies a Texan spirit like no other — from its food to its decor. Founder, former CEO, and Kentuckian Kent Taylor penned its concept on a cocktail napkin with dreams of opening a Southwest eatery. His wish came true. The chain opened in 1993 and has expanded across the United States, with over 600 brick-and-mortar restaurant locations. Texas Roadhouse is known for its incredible bread rolls, barbecue, and flavorful steak cuts that won't break the bank. But how do we really know it's Texan at heart? They have an entire section dedicated to country music legend — and native Texan — Willie Nelson.
Patrons can sit at their table and enjoy a wall full of Willie Nelson memorabilia while they chow down on some of Texas Roadhouse's wonderfully seasoned steaks. It's part of the few mandatory wall decorations every location must have, along with a mural honoring Native Americans. Otherwise, the wall decorations are inspired by their locations and local cultures, often having a giant painted mural. Themes have included athletes, sports teams, NASCAR drivers, emergency service workers, and cowboys. What makes the Willie Nelson corner so special isn't just its prized status, but why it's there — Kent Taylor's friendship with Nelson and the story behind it.
Willie Nelson and Kent Taylor: cowboys at heart
Texas-born-and-raised Willie Nelson founded the first Farm Aid concert along with Neil Young and John Mellencamp in 1985 to help support family farmers and expand Americans' access to fresh produce. He's played at the benefit events ever since, and one fateful day, he met Kent Taylor. They're no Pancho and Lefty, but the two men built a lasting friendship by playing countless rounds of poker together in true outlaw fashion. They had reputations for being hardworking and charitable people who established themselves in two of America's most beloved industries: music and food. Texas Roadhouse remains one of the more affordable U.S. steakhouse chains while making everything from scratch.
Taylor and Nelson's friendship went beyond poker games too. They both shared a love of Texas' state small mammal, the armadillo. Andy Armadillo is the Texas Roadhouse mascot, and when someone stole Nelson's own stuffed armadillo, dubbed Ol' Dillo, at a concert, Texas Roadhouse offered a cash prize to whomever could return Ol' Dillo to its rightful owner. It was later returned by an apologetic stranger.
The restaurant also sells Willie Braids which are fake braids attached to a stylish red bandana to mimic the singer's iconic hairstyle. Nelson even owns one of the chain's Texas locations. Because sometimes, "on the road again" might just mean a trip to the Texas Roadhouse.