Wait, Texas Roadhouse Has A Mascot?

Mascots and food have a long history together. In fact, way back in 1877, Quaker introduced the first trademarked cereal mascot, its famed, if rather plain, Quaker man, nicknamed "Larry" by the company. Since then, it's become de rigueur for food companies, fast food chains, and even casual restaurants to create a mascot. Attaching a name, face, and in some cases, a backstory, to a product or brand can help sell it. Some of these mascots have managed to weather time and changing fashions, like the aforementioned Larry, while others haven't fared so well – like the Noid from Domino's Pizza or Arby's Oven Mitt.

Then there are the mascots who are still around but for whatever reason have never made that big of an impression on the public. In the case of Texas Roadhouse, the Lone Star state-themed casual dining chain, you might be surprised to hear the brand even has a mascot in the first place. Certainly, its mascot has never managed to tap into popular culture quite like other famed mascots like Ronald McDonald or the Pillsbury Dough Boy. With that said, Andy Armadillo (sometimes written Andy the Armadillo) has existed since 1993 — the same year Texas Roadhouse opened its first restaurant.