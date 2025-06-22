11 Of The Biggest Beer Recalls Of All Time

Most people don't associate beer with product recalls. You crack open a cold one, watch the foam rise, and that's pretty much it. But every now and then, something slips through — and when it does, it can cause a whole lot of trouble. From tiny bits of glass in bottles to strange microbes messing with the brew, beer recalls, though rare, can be a big deal.

For breweries, these slip-ups aren't just expensive. They hit where it hurts most — public trust. A recall doesn't just mean yanking cases off shelves. It means scrambling to fix the issue, answering to the press, and hoping customers come back next time. And depending on how serious the problem is, it can take years to bounce back.

In this article, we're looking at some of the biggest beer recalls in modern history. Not the ones where someone got a label wrong — the major incidents that caused panic, headlines, or both. Some were resolved quickly, with brands owning their mistake and moving on. Others weren't so lucky. Either way, these stories show just how delicate large-scale brewing can be — and how one unexpected flaw can turn a beloved drink into a nationwide concern.