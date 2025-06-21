14 Unexpected Ways To Use Smoked Trout

A delightful way to use smoked trout is by making it into a delicious compound butter. You can serve it with toasted bread, crackers, roasted veggies, or use it to baste a t-bone steak. Whenever you're making compound butter, always be sure to use high-quality, unsalted butter. This allows you to manage the salt content, which will come in handy when incorporating salty ingredients like smoked trout.

The easiest way to make compound butter is to start with softened, room-temperature butter. This will allow you to evenly incorporate all of your desired flavorings. If your butter isn't soft, leave it on the countertop for about 1 to 2 hours or until it's soft. You can cut it into smaller cubes if you need to speed up the process. To ensure your smoked trout is evenly incorporated, try whipping it in the food processor. Simply combine equal parts of room temperature butter and smoked trout, blitz it until smooth. To store it, you can spoon the compound butter onto a piece of plastic wrap or parchment paper, roll it into a log, and twist the ends to seal it. Alternatively, you can place it in an airtight container. Be sure to refrigerate for at least 1 to 2 hours to allow the flavors to meld and for it to become firm.