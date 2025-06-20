7 Mountain Dew Soda Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Spoiler alert: A lot of this ranking falls under the category of "It can't get worse than this ... right?" — only for it to somehow get worse than I ever imagined. That's exactly what happened with this zero-sugar Baja Blast, which I tried after the flavor that landed (barely) above it. My expectations were already in the gutter, and this zero-sugar spinoff of the beloved Mountain Dew flavor only managed to disappoint me even more.

The color of this diet soda was noticeably different from the regular Baja Blast, which didn't tell me much about the flavor that was to come — other than confirming it wouldn't taste the same. It had the same tropical-esque aroma of nearly every other Mountain Dew I tried; there was nothing punchy or noteworthy to make it stand out. When I finally took a sip, there was only one thing I could taste. No Baja. No Blast. Just artificial sweeteners as far as the eye (taste buds) could see (tell).

I don't like eating Splenda packets for fun, so it's fair to say that I didn't enjoy this soda in any capacity. It had many of the same flaws as the flavor that ranked slightly above it, but its mouthfeel was somehow even sweeter and more concentrated – a feat I honestly didn't think was possible. It didn't have any redeeming qualities to set it apart from the lineup of other Mountain Dew flavors. I felt a headache brewing after a couple of sips, further cementing its spot on the bottom of this list.