Zero Sugar Vs Diet: The Difference Between Zero-Calorie Soda Labels

Craving a fizzy drink but your diet doesn't allow for much sugar? As luck would have it, just about every popular soda brand now offers no-calorie alternatives to their more popular full-sugar sodas. As you browse through the shelf, you'll often find a selection of zero-sugar sodas and diet sodas.

While there are many products on the market, let's focus on Coca-Cola (which has Coke Zero and Diet Coke) and Pepsi (Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi) for now. Both the Zero and Diet versions are sugar-free and calorie-free ... so why bother making two separate products?

The answer lies in the artificial sweeteners used. While Diet Coke contains only aspartame, zero-sugar sodas such as Coke Zero Sugar, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi uses both aspartame and Ace-K, also known as acesulfame potassium. These different sweetener combinations, along with other minor ingredient variations, result in different flavor profiles between the two. Diet sodas have a lighter taste compared to the classic, full-sugar soda. In general, zero-sugar sodas tastes more like the original recipe that they were made from.

