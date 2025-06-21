Your Passion For Cooking Should Lead The Way To Craft A Special 'Chef's Kitchen'

If you've decided that you're ready to invest in a chef's kitchen, it's time to figure out exactly how you're going to make the space work for you. High-end appliances are key — you'll want to avoid hitting up Costco for your kitchen's heavy lifters.

For refrigerators, stick to restaurant-quality brands like Sub-Zero. For your range and oven, explore high-end brands such as Wolf, Viking, La Cornue, Miele, and Thermador. In addition to appliances, cabinet upgrades and countertops (think gorgeous stone options like granite or quartz) are some of the pricier aspects of creating a chef's kitchen.

While feeling like you're in an episode of "Chopped" on a daily basis can be a super-fun way to make dinner, it's important to consider the work (and investment) that will go into creating a chef's kitchen in your home. Creating a high-end, luxury chef's kitchen can be super expensive. Total costs typically range from $100,000 to $250,000, and upkeep can be pricey as well.

If you're getting ready to sell your home, the investment can be worth your while. Homes with a luxury kitchen tend to sell 8% faster than similar homes without a luxury kitchen, according to Realtor.com. You can also expect the selling price of your house to increase by 60% to 80% of the total cost of your kitchen remodel (meaning, if you spend $100,000 remodeling your kitchen, you can expect the selling price of your house to go up by $60,000 to $80,000).