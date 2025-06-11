The Underrated Lighting Feature Your Kitchen Needs For Prime Entertaining
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The kitchen is the heart of the home — a place of commune, celebration, and sometimes even triumph, especially after making the perfect beef Wellington as a result of several sweaty attempts. It's where you make dishes with love to serve to your guests, experiment with your grandma's recipes, and it's the first area of the house you go to for a pick-me-up in the morning. That's why designing a kitchen requires thoughtful touches. It could be something as grand as adding a big oak table where everyone can gather, or something more simple — you might just need the magic of a dimmer switch.
Having a dimmer switch in the kitchen changes the whole vibe with just a quick turn of a knob, making it easy to go from festive to intimate. Generally, it doesn't take rocket science to install nor do you need an expert electrician for this kitchen upgrade. This one from Leviton, which you can replace your current switch with, is almost effortless to set up. There's also one from Treatlife that comes with its own remote. However, make sure to double-check that your bulb is compatible with dimmers before you make a purchase. A quick glance at its packaging will do the trick. Alternatively, you can also check the label on the dimmer switch to see what light bulbs it supports.
Being able to change up your kitchen lighting can make all the difference
Choosing the perfect lighting for a space is a vital part of the interior design process. However, designers don't just stop at ensuring the area is well-lit. How it integrates into the intended space is also considered, as poor lighting can break the harmony. Take dance floors, for example. Different styles of music all for different lighting — you're not going to find people ballroom dancing under flashing neon lights, for example, just as EDM clubs don't flood their dance floors with bright light. The same applies to kitchens: Without seamless integration of lighting into the design, it won't mesh well with the vibe you want to achieve.
Low, warm light is usually favored for an intimate vibe, whereas strong lighting keeps you grounded and helps you stay in the moment. With the dimmer switch, you can adjust the lighting according to what task you want to fulfill in the kitchen, whether you're eating, baking, or even dancing! If you're cooking, then you'll want to consider optimal brightness to make it more lively and, of course, safer to navigate the space. You can switch it down to something warmer if you want your guests to enjoy the taste of the food, which is why you'll notice that restaurants keep the lighting dimmed. With a dimmer switch installed, your kitchen becomes a far more versatile room.