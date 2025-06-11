The Underrated Lighting Feature Your Kitchen Needs For Prime Entertaining

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The kitchen is the heart of the home — a place of commune, celebration, and sometimes even triumph, especially after making the perfect beef Wellington as a result of several sweaty attempts. It's where you make dishes with love to serve to your guests, experiment with your grandma's recipes, and it's the first area of the house you go to for a pick-me-up in the morning. That's why designing a kitchen requires thoughtful touches. It could be something as grand as adding a big oak table where everyone can gather, or something more simple — you might just need the magic of a dimmer switch.

Having a dimmer switch in the kitchen changes the whole vibe with just a quick turn of a knob, making it easy to go from festive to intimate. Generally, it doesn't take rocket science to install nor do you need an expert electrician for this kitchen upgrade. This one from Leviton, which you can replace your current switch with, is almost effortless to set up. There's also one from Treatlife that comes with its own remote. However, make sure to double-check that your bulb is compatible with dimmers before you make a purchase. A quick glance at its packaging will do the trick. Alternatively, you can also check the label on the dimmer switch to see what light bulbs it supports.