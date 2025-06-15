Don't Set Up Your Backyard Drink Station Without Considering This First

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've spent years becoming a grill master and you're ready to impress your guests by grilling figs for dessert. But no one will have much fun if they're stuck in the hot summer sun without a cold drink at all times. Enter the patio drink station. A dedicated outdoor drink station lets guests refill their beverages of choice as they please without going back and forth to the kitchen — or letting half the neighborhood bugs indoors.

The best part is that these stations are easy to set up and clean up, but that doesn't mean squat if you don't know what to serve. A good drink station prioritizes convenience, and there are a number of cocktails you can easily make in batches, including some crowd favorites like margaritas and sangrias. These batch-made cocktails make you the host with the most. But also remember that you should include a nonalcoholic or mocktail selection for those who don't want any alcohol. That should usually include tea and water dispensers dressed up with sliced fruit and a selection of sodas. And don't forget to make room for anything your guests BYOB.