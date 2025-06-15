Don't Set Up Your Backyard Drink Station Without Considering This First
You've spent years becoming a grill master and you're ready to impress your guests by grilling figs for dessert. But no one will have much fun if they're stuck in the hot summer sun without a cold drink at all times. Enter the patio drink station. A dedicated outdoor drink station lets guests refill their beverages of choice as they please without going back and forth to the kitchen — or letting half the neighborhood bugs indoors.
The best part is that these stations are easy to set up and clean up, but that doesn't mean squat if you don't know what to serve. A good drink station prioritizes convenience, and there are a number of cocktails you can easily make in batches, including some crowd favorites like margaritas and sangrias. These batch-made cocktails make you the host with the most. But also remember that you should include a nonalcoholic or mocktail selection for those who don't want any alcohol. That should usually include tea and water dispensers dressed up with sliced fruit and a selection of sodas. And don't forget to make room for anything your guests BYOB.
How to set up your drink station
When it comes to your patio drink station, you can save yourself some time and stress by simply considering how much you should serve. Generally, you can count on your alcohol-consuming guests to have a couple of drinks each. For something a little more formal, maybe you don't need to prepare quite as much in terms of quantity. Ultimately, it's a judgment call based on drinking habits and social context.
Once you've figured that out, then comes the actual assembly of the station. A mobile bar cart or outdoor grill table is perfect for a smaller drink station. Or you can use a folding table for more space. Dedicated sections for your drinks, glassware, and miscellanea like straws, garnishes, and napkins keep your station organized and any lines moving. A cooler or some other vessel for your ice is also crucial, as is a nearby trash receptacle to keep your station (and yard) tidy. This station is all about keeping everyone in your yard happy, including you, so setting up everything beforehand ensures some worry-free summer sipping for all parties involved.