5 Cocktails That Are Perfect To Batch For The Summer

Summertime imbibing should be as easy as an afternoon breeze. Sure, you could simply crack open a few cold ones, or uncork rosé all day, but sometimes the occasion calls for a somewhat more elaborate beverage selection. Cocktails are just the thing, but they present another conundrum: Someone has to make them.

Batch-made cocktails, of course, are the elegant solution to this frankly fairly luxurious problem. You can scale up many recipes to serve the whole squad, but some are more suitable for the summer months. There are also plenty of drinks that just don't hold up as well to the supersized treatment. Perky Champagne tipples are terrific for warmer weather, for example, but their bubbles will fade fast in something like a pitcher or punch bowl. Our picks for batched summer cocktails, instead, will not only hold up to the necessary multiplication, but also to travel and almost any atmospheric conditions.