The Expert-Approved Trick For Reheating Rolls In The Microwave

Dinner rolls aren't just for bread baskets at restaurants like Texas Roadhouse. They're also a must-have appetizer or side for family meals and parties, whether you decide to bake them from scratch or upgrade store-bought dinner rolls. But if you end up with extra dinner rolls on your hands, you may be wondering the best way to revive them in the future. After all, improperly reheated rolls can taste way too stale and lose that fluffy texture that makes us crave them in the first place.

Fortunately, expert hostess, creator behind the Straight to the Hips, Baby blog, and cookbook author Jessie-Sierra Ross exclusively told Chowhound that achieving perfect next-day bread rolls can be as quick and simple as using the microwave. Usually, bread is one of the food items we think twice about microwaving, since the microwave heat can crystallize its sugar molecules and make a chewy mess, but Ross has a method to avoid this issue.

"There's nothing quite like the first bite of a soft and fluffy dinner roll," she says. "To keep that same fluffy texture the next day," she advises, arrange the rolls close together on a microwave-safe dish, then cover the rolls with a damp paper towel, and wrap the plate in a dry tea towel. "This will trap the steam, but help the rolls not get soggy," she explains. "Heat for about 10 seconds per roll, or until nice and warm. This method is the most energy- and time-efficient," she says.