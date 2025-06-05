The Cracker Barrel Mini-Store Concept That Flopped In The '90s

When people think of Cracker Barrel, they tend to think of the restaurant's menu of Southern staples, like chicken-fried steak, or Cracker Barrel's iconic interior appearance. However, the thing that arguably makes Cracker Barrel really stand out is the gift shop. No trip to Cracker Barrel is complete without a quick perusal of the goods in the chain's Old Country Store.

Back in the '90s, Cracker Barrel tried to capitalize on the love for the gift shop by creating a carry-out-only mini-store. Known as the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Corner Market, a few of these store locations were opened in 1994, primarily in suburban areas and neighborhoods. These locations completely lacked a restaurant and was primarily focused on the gift shop aspect.

The Corner Market stores were meant to be a fast casual spinoff of the sit-down service Cracker Barrel was known for. A few test locations were opened but the idea was ultimately shut down in 1997.