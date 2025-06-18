The Vintage Chocolate Pie No One Seems To Make Anymore

Certain desserts are forever, like classic chocolate chip cookies or a basic batch of brownies. Other recipes fade from memory over time, until they're nearly lost to history — or at least your grandma's index card recipe collection. One such example is the once-common simple chocolate pudding pie, or "magic chocolate pie" as it was sometimes called, which featured a chocolate custard base topped with a layer of meringue or whipped cream. Once ubiquitous at holiday tables, celebrations, or as a simple weeknight dessert, this treat is rare on menus these days. It joins the ranks of vintage dessert fads we'd love to see make a comeback.

Though there are endless versions of the same basic recipe, one that helped put the chocolate pudding meringue pie on the map was shared in a then-popular cookbook released by the Borden's Eagle Brand in 1964. The recipe book shares instructions for a simple pie using the brand's canned condensed milk and unsweetened chocolate to make a pudding base, topped with a layer of whipped cream. Other versions take the shortcut of using cook-and-serve pudding mixes, and similar recipes were enjoyed in the Great Depression era and likely beyond. However it's made, with from-scratch ingredients, a boxed pudding mix, a graham cracker or basic crust, and whipped cream or meringue — the simple combo of chocolate plus crust and a whipped topping is about as timelessly delicious as it gets, and one worthy of a place in modern bakers' repertoire.