The Sneaky Way Online Grocery Shopping Could Be Costing You More Money

Online grocery shopping is one of the most convenient things to have been invented. With services like Instacart or other online grocery shopping services, it's easy to have your weekly food haul delivered to your door. Better yet, apps and websites will remember your order from last time around, so you don't have to waste time combing through their inventory again. You can set up a standard weekly shopping list and order it with one single touch of a button. You might already know you're paying a little more for the service, but it's a luxury, a little treat we've all used from time to time. What not everyone knows, however, is that there might be some sneaky charges added to the grocery bill.

Online grocery shopping is definitely convenient, but you're probably paying more for it than you think. Companies don't tend to advertise the mark-ups, delivery fees, and other charges they attach to online grocery shopping and home delivery. It's not that they hide the fees — they just don't talk about them as loudly as they do about their convenient online shopping services. Going to the store yourself could save you some cash, and not just a few bucks. One New York City shopper reported to CNN in 2024 that she saved $70 on a single grocery trip by going to the store instead of ordering through Instacart. That's enough to get the most expensive steak on the menu at Texas Roadhouse, and then some.