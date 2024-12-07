Look Beyond Typical Grocery Store Apps To Help Cut Costs

For many adults, talking about a trip to the grocery store has us sounding a lot like our grandparents: "Back in my day, I could buy a dozen eggs for a buck and a quarter!" Except "our day" was 2019, and that same dozen eggs cost 163% more in 2024 at $3.37.

Indeed, eggs are just one grocery item that's gotten more expensive in the early 2020s. Although inflation dropped from its 2022 peak, Americans still feel the pinch. We can adjust our spending on nonessential items — skipping our coffee runs or canceling a streaming subscription — but we still have to eat, so groceries are an unavoidable cost.

Correcting the costly mistakes we make when grocery shopping can help us save some money, and there are plenty of hacks for grabbing deals at Costco and other stores. Becoming grocery store club members and scouring company apps for deals are also great ideas. But one of the best ways to save on grocery shopping is to download third party apps and plug-ins and watch the discounts add up.