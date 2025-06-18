Fitted Vs Unfitted: What's The Difference Between These Kitchen Styles?

It seems that everyone's got an opinion on what your kitchen's style should be these days. Depending on where you look, you'll see that fitted kitchens are overtaking unfitted ones in popularity — or you might be told it's actually the other way around, and that the fitted kitchen is seeing its inevitable end. The difference between the two styles is certainly big enough to encourage some debates, especially if you find yourself in the middle of changing homes.

A fitted kitchen has features that are permanently fixed to your home. Each piece has been customized and installed in a way that maximizes the space, from the rows of cabinetry stretching along the walls to the island sitting firmly at the center. They're almost always aesthetically cohesive, with even appliances like the refrigerator, microwave, and oven fitting seamlessly into the design. This can often make it a visually distinct space from the rest of the home, but simple tweaks like this underrated kitchen lighting feature can help tie things together.

Unfitted kitchens, on the other hand, are composed of multiple loose pieces that can be moved around as needed, with the exception of certain fixtures like sinks and range hoods. Standalone items can have a distinct aesthetic from the others, allowing you to make chic statement pieces out of otherwise questionable vintage kitchen decor trends. As a result, unfitted kitchens can be adjusted to "open up" to other living areas, making the home as a whole feel more spacious.