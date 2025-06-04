The Absolute Cheapest Way To Give Your Kitchen The New Lighting It Deserves
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many people strive for a soothing ambience in their home, and often turn to different types of lighting to achieve an intended effect. Not only can proper lighting in the kitchen alter our mood, it's also important for carrying out certain tasks, such as reading a cookbook or dicing veggies. While changing ceiling fixtures and recessed lighting can be expensive and labor-intensive, there's a simpler, more cost-effective way to improve the lighting in your kitchen: Add lamps.
We incorporate lamps in our bedrooms and living rooms to boost lighting and aesthetic appeal, so why not in the kitchen? Adding a lamp or two is both trendy and functional, which Martha Stewart agrees is crucial in kitchen design (among other tips). Instead of installing expensive under-cabinet lighting, a lamp can give you direct lighting for food prep and also serve as a nightlight. There are endless types of table lamps with funky designs, colors, and shapes that can add interest or blend with your current design. To execute this easy kitchen upgrade you can make without any renovations, follow a few simple tips.
Choosing the best kitchen lamp
There are a few things to consider when choosing a lamp for your kitchen. First, it may seem obvious, but avoid lamps with long cords that pose a tripping hazard. A floor lamp might work in some kitchens if positioned against a wall or in a corner, but most kitchens are better off with a table lamp or hanging lamp. Everyone wants more counter space in their kitchen, so avoid large, clunky lamps that take up too much surface area. Most importantly, never place a lamp that has to be plugged in near a sink or in the path of splashing water — this is a safety hazard. A better option for lighting near the sink is a battery-powered or cordless lamp, such as the Weilailux battery-operated table lamp. It's also a good idea to choose a lamp that has a strong base and isn't easily knocked over.
Sometimes, just one cute mini-lamp with a lampshade is all you need, such as the Ziqqeelam bedside table lamp. Or, consider multiple lamps to really lean into the look. If you'd rather not use precious counter space, buy an electric or battery-powered lamp that can be hung from the ceiling. Clip-on lamps are another viable option and can be clipped onto cabinet edges or open shelving. If your kitchen is monochromatic, consider a brightly colored lamp, or choose a color that contrasts with your backsplash or walls.