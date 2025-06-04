The Absolute Cheapest Way To Give Your Kitchen The New Lighting It Deserves

There are a few things to consider when choosing a lamp for your kitchen. First, it may seem obvious, but avoid lamps with long cords that pose a tripping hazard. A floor lamp might work in some kitchens if positioned against a wall or in a corner, but most kitchens are better off with a table lamp or hanging lamp. Everyone wants more counter space in their kitchen, so avoid large, clunky lamps that take up too much surface area. Most importantly, never place a lamp that has to be plugged in near a sink or in the path of splashing water — this is a safety hazard. A better option for lighting near the sink is a battery-powered or cordless lamp, such as the Weilailux battery-operated table lamp. It's also a good idea to choose a lamp that has a strong base and isn't easily knocked over.

Sometimes, just one cute mini-lamp with a lampshade is all you need, such as the Ziqqeelam bedside table lamp. Or, consider multiple lamps to really lean into the look. If you'd rather not use precious counter space, buy an electric or battery-powered lamp that can be hung from the ceiling. Clip-on lamps are another viable option and can be clipped onto cabinet edges or open shelving. If your kitchen is monochromatic, consider a brightly colored lamp, or choose a color that contrasts with your backsplash or walls.