You Can Put Dark Chocolate In Your Tomato Soup, But Should You?

When you think of dark chocolate, perhaps among the first things that come to mind is a rich, decadent dessert like a rich brownie with the perfect texture, moist cake, luxurious chocolate mousse, or a cheeky late-night bite to end your long day on a sweet note. While the bittersweet balance of dark chocolate is beloved in sweet confections, these notes also shine in savory fare. In fact, it could put a surprisingly delicious spin on a basic tomato soup! Before you turn up your nose, there is a curious gastronomy underlying this hack. The dark chocolate imparts an earthy depth and smooth bitterness that balances the zesty acidity of tomatoes.

Transform canned tomato soup or season a homemade recipe with complementing spices and seasonings, and allow the flavors from the dark chocolate to enhance the experience of a simple bowl of soup. Switch up your spice blends to add diversity to your tomato soups to nail down which combination benefits your taste buds best with the added oomph from the dark chocolate. Before you go to town with the amount of dark chocolate you add, be mindful that the quality and quantity matter. You want the addition of dark chocolate to enrich and not dominate every spoonful. So, if you're ready for something bold, rich, and unexpectedly delicious, reach for the stash of dark chocolate in your pantry for a complex, inspired serving of tomato soup that could become your new, go-to accompaniment to a classic grilled cheese.