The Myth About British Beer Drinking That Simply Isn't True
When we think of what makes the experience of drinking beer good, the phrase "ice cold" might come to mind. While beer is not explicitly a hot weather drink, it really does hit the spot on a sweltering summer afternoon. Even if it's not served at a near-freezing temperature, it should at least be cold ... right? Well, in Britain, this is not always the case.
Rumors suggest that all beer in Britain is served warm, but this is somewhat of a cliché beer myth. Sometimes the beer is simply not refrigerated and served at room temperature. More accurately, it is served at the temperature of the cellar because this is where it's been stored. Therefore, it's true that the beer isn't cold, but it's also not warm. The kind that is typically not refrigerated is called a cask ale, though it's still possible to get cold beer in Britain.
As an American, when I'm craving a beer, I often find myself saying, "An ice-cold beer sounds so good right now." So you can imagine my surprise when going to my first true pub in London. I had read the Google reviews before going, and many users had recommended trying a "bitter beer" here, which is commonly produced as a cask ale (more on what this is later). My pint arrived with no frost on the glass, the beer a few degrees cooler than lukewarm, and somewhat flat. I almost ordered another one until the friends I was with explained that this temperature was intentional.
What beers are served at room temperature in Britain?
Don't worry, it's quite easy to find cold beer in Britain — you just need to know which beers to order. If you find yourself in a pub and want a cold beer, go for light and pale lagers and pilsners. These are the beers that taste best served at colder temperatures, chilled at 33 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit.
That said, you shouldn't miss out on trying traditional British beers! Even if the idea of a room temperature beer doesn't sound appealing, it's worth a try. Cask ales, sometimes called real ales, are a historic part of British pub culture, tracing back to before refrigeration existed. This type of beer is unfiltered, and it's carbonated in the same container, the cask, that it is served from. Cask ales are different than keg beer because they are pumped from the cellar using a beer engine rather than dispensed from a refrigerated keg and a pressurized tap with added carbon dioxide (as regular draft beers are served).
Because cask ales are stored in the cellar, the beer will normally be served at around 50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, the aroma and flavors will be more discernible and forward. At colder temperatures, and even when beer is served in a frosted glass, this can reduce what you're able to taste. Cask ale will also have a smoother mouthfeel but less carbonation because there is no additional carbon dioxide added when it is dispensed.