The Myth About British Beer Drinking That Simply Isn't True

When we think of what makes the experience of drinking beer good, the phrase "ice cold" might come to mind. While beer is not explicitly a hot weather drink, it really does hit the spot on a sweltering summer afternoon. Even if it's not served at a near-freezing temperature, it should at least be cold ... right? Well, in Britain, this is not always the case.

Rumors suggest that all beer in Britain is served warm, but this is somewhat of a cliché beer myth. Sometimes the beer is simply not refrigerated and served at room temperature. More accurately, it is served at the temperature of the cellar because this is where it's been stored. Therefore, it's true that the beer isn't cold, but it's also not warm. The kind that is typically not refrigerated is called a cask ale, though it's still possible to get cold beer in Britain.

As an American, when I'm craving a beer, I often find myself saying, "An ice-cold beer sounds so good right now." So you can imagine my surprise when going to my first true pub in London. I had read the Google reviews before going, and many users had recommended trying a "bitter beer" here, which is commonly produced as a cask ale (more on what this is later). My pint arrived with no frost on the glass, the beer a few degrees cooler than lukewarm, and somewhat flat. I almost ordered another one until the friends I was with explained that this temperature was intentional.