Why You Should Avoid Ordering Beer And Ale In Frosted Glasses

Beer is an acquired taste, and a rather bitter one, but once you've gotten into it, there's a lot of variety in all those craft beer tallboy cans you see at the store. If you're trying to get more into beer, there are small but effective ways to draw out more flavor, and the temperature of your beer glass is one of them. Beers should be cool, not ice cold, and you should avoid ordering beer — or serving beer, if you've got guests — in a freezing cold glass.

A frosty glass is going to mess up the taste of the beer, because colder temperatures impact flavor, and an ice-cold mug will reduce both the aroma and the hoppy, malty flavors in a good beer. The end result is tasteless beer. There is typically one exception: light domestic beers, not craft beers, can often be served in frosty glasses. This is because super light beers like Bud Light or PBR are meant to be refreshing, not flavorful, and so freezing the beer glass this way can help make the beer easier to chug. That's typically why a restaurant has frosted beer glasses in the first place, and why some craft beer fans may get a bit snobby if their drink comes served this way.