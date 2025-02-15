What's The Difference Between Keg Beer And Cask Ales?

If you're not a big beer drinker, it's easy to assume that every kind mostly looks and tastes the same. But just like with any subject, learning more about it means digging into the smaller details. Like the difference between lagers and ales (the type of yeast), the difference in taste between light and dark beers (light beers have milder flavors), and plenty more. If you're at the point where you're wading into more behind-the-scenes information about how beer is made, you'll find that how the drink is stored after brewing can still affect its flavor. Indeed, whether the alcohol is placed in a keg or a cask before it's poured into your glass plays a large role in its taste and texture.

Keg beer and cask ales represent two distinct approaches to storing beer, with kegs being modern stainless-steel containers and casks being simple, no-frills barrels. Kegs are pressurized and decked out with valves and tubes, and they're built in a way which lets brewers artificially carbonate the beer. Meanwhile, a barrel is just a barrel. Nowadays, they're mostly made of metal, although old-school wooden barrels are still around. A cask requires the brewer to do more careful work by hand to keep the beer fresh, with the tradeoff being a strong flavor and a unique, less fizzy beer.