This Salty-Smoky Snack Is The Ultimate Sidekick For Bourbon
Even for the most dedicated liquor enthusiasts, it's nice to accompany a sip of spirit with a snack. Not only can a burst of flavor in food form enhance the palate, but there's also textural intrigue to merging liquid with a crunch. When you're looking for one of the best snacks to pair with bourbon, turn to jerky.
While you may associate the meaty foodstuff more with on-the-go snacking than a drinking session, its qualities lend delectably to bourbon. Jerky brings salty, sweet, smoky, savory, and potentially spicy flavors, all of which crossover with bourbon's palate. When you employ a meatier, more robustly flavored meat stick, it packs enough heartiness to match a full-proof spirit. Both bourbon and jerky come in a wide variety of flavors from many producers, which creates an enormous pairing potential, but you should avoid overly spicy foodstuffs. You want to enjoy the bourbon without the burn, and booze enhances chile-derived heat, leading to an overly fiery experience. Stick to the wide breadth of other jerky options to enjoy a delicious boozy bourbon bite.
Pair bourbon and jerky for a delicious pairing
Whether you're drinking bourbon at a food-pairing party or savoring a glass after dinner, the success of the pairing depends more on the spirit than the jerky. To start, leave the low-quality bourbon on the shelf for mixing or a party, and reach for an enjoyable bottle (keeping its tasting notes in mind).
Say you have a bottle of Bulleit on hand (which packs in notes of spice mixed with a dash of caramel). Serve alongside a classically flavored jerky, letting the meat's salt, savory, and lightly sweet notes mingle with the bourbon's booziness. There's no need to veer particularly bold with the dried meat; it should simply let the liquor's palate shine. Meanwhile, the citrus, vanilla, and oak notes of Wild Turkey 101 lend an opportunity to serve a bit more sweetness: Perhaps a teriyaki flavor, or, to really keep it on the nose, turkey jerky. When you have a bold bottling, such as an Elijah Craig Barrel Proof, go with the robust notes of a barbecue or simply smoky jerky. You could even reach for pork jerky, letting the added booze slice through the fat content. Just keep the jerky's flavors a tad more restrained than the bourbon's, and enjoy the perfect post-sip bite.