This Salty-Smoky Snack Is The Ultimate Sidekick For Bourbon

Even for the most dedicated liquor enthusiasts, it's nice to accompany a sip of spirit with a snack. Not only can a burst of flavor in food form enhance the palate, but there's also textural intrigue to merging liquid with a crunch. When you're looking for one of the best snacks to pair with bourbon, turn to jerky.

While you may associate the meaty foodstuff more with on-the-go snacking than a drinking session, its qualities lend delectably to bourbon. Jerky brings salty, sweet, smoky, savory, and potentially spicy flavors, all of which crossover with bourbon's palate. When you employ a meatier, more robustly flavored meat stick, it packs enough heartiness to match a full-proof spirit. Both bourbon and jerky come in a wide variety of flavors from many producers, which creates an enormous pairing potential, but you should avoid overly spicy foodstuffs. You want to enjoy the bourbon without the burn, and booze enhances chile-derived heat, leading to an overly fiery experience. Stick to the wide breadth of other jerky options to enjoy a delicious boozy bourbon bite.