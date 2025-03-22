How To Enjoy Bourbon Without The Burn

Fans of bourbon love the many tasting notes packed into the booze. A complex interaction of ingredients, fermentation, and aging inspire everything from floral notes to nuts, spice, and tobacco. Yet for those new to the spirit — or enjoying liquor neat generally — all those flavors can easily be overshadowed by the burn.

All drinkers are familiar with that searing sensation, with certain tough individuals even finding the experience pleasant. Physically, the process is identical to the sensations of spicy or super-hot peppers, which is caused by irritation of the mucous membrane. And the more alcohol is present, the more pronounced the effect; hence a greater perceived burn with overproof bourbons. Yet it's also crucial to remember that this warming sensation works harmoniously in the liquor's palate. Like the presence of hot chilies in a dish, the heat is there to add complexity to the spirit.

That's all to say that when you're enjoying a nice bourbon, the goal isn't to eliminate the spice altogether, but rather find a route to lessen the burn's dominance. Whether it's simply adding some water, ice, or making a mixed drink, this way you can appreciate bourbon at a food-pairing party, in a bar, or at home, with all the tasting notes involved.