How To Enjoy Bourbon Without The Burn
Fans of bourbon love the many tasting notes packed into the booze. A complex interaction of ingredients, fermentation, and aging inspire everything from floral notes to nuts, spice, and tobacco. Yet for those new to the spirit — or enjoying liquor neat generally — all those flavors can easily be overshadowed by the burn.
All drinkers are familiar with that searing sensation, with certain tough individuals even finding the experience pleasant. Physically, the process is identical to the sensations of spicy or super-hot peppers, which is caused by irritation of the mucous membrane. And the more alcohol is present, the more pronounced the effect; hence a greater perceived burn with overproof bourbons. Yet it's also crucial to remember that this warming sensation works harmoniously in the liquor's palate. Like the presence of hot chilies in a dish, the heat is there to add complexity to the spirit.
That's all to say that when you're enjoying a nice bourbon, the goal isn't to eliminate the spice altogether, but rather find a route to lessen the burn's dominance. Whether it's simply adding some water, ice, or making a mixed drink, this way you can appreciate bourbon at a food-pairing party, in a bar, or at home, with all the tasting notes involved.
Dilution helps minimize bourbon's burn
Bourbon's burn is indeed a physical sensation; our pain receptors interpret the reaction akin to an increase in temperature. So logically, water is the go-to antidote, and it'll work just as well to smooth a boozy bourbon. Add just a couple of drops, and you'll notice a change in flavor, with some of the heat taking a back seat. Water dilution is already present in nearly all bottled bourbons, so there's no shame in smoothing the flavors for your personal taste. In fact, some consider serving whiskey with a few drops of water a traditional method of bourbon enjoyment.
For further effect, serve the drink on the rocks. Ice will significantly soften — if not eradicate — the hot sensation. Plus, as you savor the beverage, melted water will mix into the bourbon, further diluting the spirit. Overproof or cask-strength are types of bourbon that are best on the rocks, especially, as it will minimize the burn enough to enjoy the spirit's palate.
And finally, to effectively eliminate the burn, turn to mixed drinks. Cocktails reduce unpleasant alcohol heat through several strategies. For one, they're typically chilled, plus the spirit's diluted with other ingredients, bringing down the alcohol content. Furthermore, strongly-flavored ingredients like sugar and citrus contrast the hot sensations and make the whiskey taste less harsh. So when you go ahead and make the best old-fashioned, the bourbon's burn will surely disappear, while other flavors take hold. Alternatively, choose a wheated bourbon for your next tipple — this variety naturally has a sweeter taste and softer burn.