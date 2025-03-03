The Right Way To Drink Bourbon At A Food-Pairing Party
Think of alcohol and food pairings, and wine is what likely comes to mind. Undoubtedly, this fermented beverage makes for a dependable dinner party companion. However, don't sleep on other boozy options, like matching foods with bourbon. This corn-based spirit comes in a wide range of substyles, with a flavor that mingles alongside dishes in unexpected ways. All perfect qualities for a food-pairing party, especially if you know the right way to consume.
Not that there are many bourbon-imbibing faux pas — the spirit brings an easy-going charm to a gathering. Instead, make considerations on how and when the bourbon is served, and you'll further enhance the experience. Particular serving vessels better open up the aroma, while a bit of water, ice, or can suit certain contexts. And of course, there's the menu to work through, as well as the bourbon itself. Above all, such an occasion is definitely the time to leave certain bourbons on the shelf, and instead let high-quality offerings shine.
Consider the bourbon vessel and consumption timing
As with wine, you'll want to break out the bottle alongside specific dishes. Bourbon is slightly sweet, boozy, and flavorful to the taste, which makes it best suited for rich foods. So especially when you're drinking it straight, pair alongside meats, as well as cured and smoked dishes. This doesn't necessitate an entrée; the spirit can cut through a fatty cheese course or even pair alongside a decadent cake. However, don't serve the liquor until bigger flavors come into play.
Furthermore, keep an eye on the manner of bourbon consumption. Especially during a tasting party, sipping straight is the most common choice. Yet you'll want to avoid serving as a shot and pour the liquor into a curved Glencairn glass instead. As the best vessel to drink whiskey neat, you'll get much more aroma, helping you discover the drink's nuance. And if the tasting notes are overwhelming the food, add in some water or a small bit of ice to soften the experience.
In a similar vein, don't rule out simple bourbon cocktails during a tasting. To start the night, consider a round of bourbon highballs, which reduce the spirit's abrasive side. Serve the main event alongside a cocktail like an old fashioned, and a bourbon-based whiskey sour for a nightcap. Just avoid calling bourbon smooth during a tasting, and you'll be set to appreciate new details of the spirit.