The Right Way To Drink Bourbon At A Food-Pairing Party

As with wine, you'll want to break out the bottle alongside specific dishes. Bourbon is slightly sweet, boozy, and flavorful to the taste, which makes it best suited for rich foods. So especially when you're drinking it straight, pair alongside meats, as well as cured and smoked dishes. This doesn't necessitate an entrée; the spirit can cut through a fatty cheese course or even pair alongside a decadent cake. However, don't serve the liquor until bigger flavors come into play.

Furthermore, keep an eye on the manner of bourbon consumption. Especially during a tasting party, sipping straight is the most common choice. Yet you'll want to avoid serving as a shot and pour the liquor into a curved Glencairn glass instead. As the best vessel to drink whiskey neat, you'll get much more aroma, helping you discover the drink's nuance. And if the tasting notes are overwhelming the food, add in some water or a small bit of ice to soften the experience.

In a similar vein, don't rule out simple bourbon cocktails during a tasting. To start the night, consider a round of bourbon highballs, which reduce the spirit's abrasive side. Serve the main event alongside a cocktail like an old fashioned, and a bourbon-based whiskey sour for a nightcap. Just avoid calling bourbon smooth during a tasting, and you'll be set to appreciate new details of the spirit.