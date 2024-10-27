What Makes Salisbury Steak Different From A Bun-Less Hamburger?

Just like how there's more to a burger than its bun, there's more to a Salisbury steak than its lack thereof. For one, although the hamburger's purported invention is credited to a few different folks, the Salisbury steak is named for its one and only originator: Dr. James Henry Salisbury.

During the American Civil War, Salisbury was an early proponent of food as medicine, particularly with regard to tummy troubles. In contrast to conventional contemporary sentiments, Salisbury believed that vegetables were a detriment to gut health, and instead championed red meat as an antidote to common ailments. He also eschewed the biscuits permeating the soldiers' diets, making him a king of early anti-carb crusaders.

As a Union Army physician, he was even positioned to change the way the troops' ate. So was born the Salisbury steak. Even back then, there was more separating the doctor's creation from the also novel hamburger than just a bun. A Salisbury steak called for broiling the beef patties, flavoring them with onions and with seasonings like salt and pepper, and, crucially, smothering them in brown gravy. They were ideally paired with black coffee. And yes, it all sounds a little like the kind of carnivore diet that might enjoy a moment of virality today. In a time before ideas circulated the globe at lightning speed, all Salisbury had to disseminate his notions was the glacial pace of book publishing. R.I.P. Dr. Salisbury. You would have loved TikTok.