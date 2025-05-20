The Trick To Turning Frozen Salisbury Steaks Into A Hearty Family Dinner

A comfort food to many, frozen Salisbury steak — a seasoned ground beef patty that's typically cooked in mushroom gravy — can be delicious on its own or served next to hearty sides such as mashed potatoes and mac and cheese (elevated with a few of these pro tips). But adding a seasoned-flour coating and pan-frying your Salisbury steak can elevate your standard weeknight dinner to a restaurant-quality experience.

The additional work is minimal and there's no need to switch up your standard frozen Salisbury steak cooking method — using the microwave is totally fine. The key to elevating this dish is dredging the patties in seasoned flour (try cajun seasoning if you'd like to spice it up a bit) and frying them in oil after they're cooked. Pan-frying Salisbury steak certainly adds a flavor punch, but the real star of the meal is the textural change. Usually, Salisbury steak has a super-consistent texture, but when fried, it has a potato chip-like exterior that gives way to a soft, salty interior. This creates the perfect contrast — reminiscent of chicken-fried steak — to make a weeknight staple far more interesting.