The Trick To Turning Frozen Salisbury Steaks Into A Hearty Family Dinner
A comfort food to many, frozen Salisbury steak — a seasoned ground beef patty that's typically cooked in mushroom gravy — can be delicious on its own or served next to hearty sides such as mashed potatoes and mac and cheese (elevated with a few of these pro tips). But adding a seasoned-flour coating and pan-frying your Salisbury steak can elevate your standard weeknight dinner to a restaurant-quality experience.
The additional work is minimal and there's no need to switch up your standard frozen Salisbury steak cooking method — using the microwave is totally fine. The key to elevating this dish is dredging the patties in seasoned flour (try cajun seasoning if you'd like to spice it up a bit) and frying them in oil after they're cooked. Pan-frying Salisbury steak certainly adds a flavor punch, but the real star of the meal is the textural change. Usually, Salisbury steak has a super-consistent texture, but when fried, it has a potato chip-like exterior that gives way to a soft, salty interior. This creates the perfect contrast — reminiscent of chicken-fried steak — to make a weeknight staple far more interesting.
Round out your Salisbury steak dinner with easy, delicious sides
Serving next-level sides can complement your new take on Salisbury steak. The classic pairing of steak and potatoes can become even more satisfying with one simple swap: Boil your potatoes in half-and-half instead of plain water, leading to a smooth richness that leaves your guests wondering if your mashed potatoes are half butter. Another secret ingredient for mashed potatoes is sour cream; it provides an extra touch of acidity that plays perfectly off the crunch of your well-seasoned Salisbury steak.
Roasted vegetables can also nicely complement your twist on the standard Sunday steak-and-potatoes dinner. To get the most flavor out your veggies while they're roasting in the oven, don't smother them with oil. Rather, try dry roasting your veggies, allowing the moisture to evaporate as the natural sugars caramelize unencumbered by oils. After you take your veggies out of the oven, spritz on your favorite oil to further bring out natural flavors without ruining the just-roasted texture. The crunch pairs perfectly with fried-to-perfection Salisbury steak.