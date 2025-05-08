The Can't-Miss Signs Your Lobster Is Undercooked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lobster, when properly cooked, should be melt-in-your-mouth tender. While overcooking leads to tough, chewy meat, undercooking can pose serious health risks. When cooking lobster, watch out for a few can't-miss signs that it's undercooked, including shell color, meat color, and internal temperature.

Eating undercooked lobster could expose you to a number of bacterium types, such as vibrio, which are harmful bacteria naturally found in oceans. While vibrio can enter your body through an open wound, it's also commonly transmitted through undercooked shellfish and crustaceans. Consuming vibrio bacteria can lead to uncomfortable symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and fever. To stay safe, your lobster should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 135 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. There are a handful of ways to cook cold- and warm-water lobsters, but the temperature rules remain the same. The easiest way to measure this is by using a digital thermometer such as the Awlkim instant-read thermometer; if you don't have one, a visual inspection is your best bet for accurate doneness.