For A Sharable Take On A Lobster Roll, Turn It Into A Fries Topping

The lobster roll is a classic dish that was born in New England but has made its way to restaurants around the world. There are two ways to build a lobster roll: Connecticut-style, which is served warm and contains just melted butter and lobster meat on a roll, or Maine-style, which is served cold and is made with lobster tossed in mayonnaise. There's no wrong answer for which is better, but the one caveat is it's not so easy to share this dish. If you're in the mood for a lobster roll but want to split it with friends, try making lobster fries instead.

Lobster fries don't have many steps, but prepping and cooking the lobster takes a little work. Once you've done that, though, you just take that lobster roll filling and place it atop an order of crispy fries. It's a more cost-effective way to enjoy a lobster roll, too, because you won't need as much lobster meat as you would for several lobster rolls. Whether you opt for Maine-style or Connecticut is up to you, but there are a few add-ons that will take either preparation of the dish up a notch.