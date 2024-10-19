For A Sharable Take On A Lobster Roll, Turn It Into A Fries Topping
The lobster roll is a classic dish that was born in New England but has made its way to restaurants around the world. There are two ways to build a lobster roll: Connecticut-style, which is served warm and contains just melted butter and lobster meat on a roll, or Maine-style, which is served cold and is made with lobster tossed in mayonnaise. There's no wrong answer for which is better, but the one caveat is it's not so easy to share this dish. If you're in the mood for a lobster roll but want to split it with friends, try making lobster fries instead.
Lobster fries don't have many steps, but prepping and cooking the lobster takes a little work. Once you've done that, though, you just take that lobster roll filling and place it atop an order of crispy fries. It's a more cost-effective way to enjoy a lobster roll, too, because you won't need as much lobster meat as you would for several lobster rolls. Whether you opt for Maine-style or Connecticut is up to you, but there are a few add-ons that will take either preparation of the dish up a notch.
How to make lobster roll fries
The key is to make sure your fries are cooked and crispy. Since the lobster roll topping will inevitably soften the fries, the crispier they are, the better. Plus, lobster chunks are important in a lobster roll, but since fries are so thin, it's fine to break these chunks up or shred the lobster to make sure it stays on the fries while you eat them.
If you're making Connecticut-style lobster fries, use salted butter for extra flavor. Toss the lobster, then plate it atop the fries. You can also build flavor by adding sautéed garlic and fresh parsley to the butter mixture before tossing it with the lobster. If you want a little extra sauce, serve the fries with a garlic aioli or drizzle it right on top.
For Maine-style lobster fries, seasoning the mayonnaise is key. Some sea salt and a little lemon juice will make a big impact here. You can top these lobster fries with chopped chives or some thinly sliced red onion. And, since that mayonnaise and lemon juice will make the fries saucier than the Connecticut version, you don't need to serve them with any side sauces.