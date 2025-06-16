Why You Should Never Keep Tequila In The Freezer

Break open a bottle of tequila and there are numerous ways to enjoy it. You could sip straight, mix up famous tequila cocktails, or boisterously down as a shot alongside salt and lime. To ease drinkability, you might even consider throwing the bottle into the freezer in between rounds, thinking it'll smoothen its flavors. Yet while the move does work with vodka, it's not such a good idea with tequila.

To help explain why to avoid the maneuver, Chowhound is fortunate to have exclusive advice from Jaime Salas. As the head of legacy and advocacy at Proximo Spirits, an alcohol company that includes the globe's biggest tequila producer, he's certainly in tune with the intricacy of agave spirits. "Freezing tequila can mute its aromas and flavors," he told us, reducing the delicate earthy, herbal, and fruity flavors that draw drinkers to the spirit. Once chilled, you'll have a tougher time identifying tequila's tasting notes. He cautions that the effects are more pronounced "especially in well-crafted, aged expressions," like añejo or reposado tequila. The spice and oak notes that make such spirits so enthralling will lose their nuance — the frozen tequila simply won't intrigue.