5 Of The Worst E. Coli Outbreaks In US History

Infections and product recalls often make nationwide headlines. Especially due to the scale of the U.S. supply chain, the impact can be widespread — the danger is understandable. Just note that stringent protections have steadily increased over the years, and the U.S. now boasts one of the safest food systems worldwide, per the Food and Drug Administration.

Nevertheless, the road to such a pedigree hasn't always been smooth. And unfortunately, a handful of E. coli outbreaks have been particularly worrisome. According to Healthline, forms of this bacteria naturally inhabit the digestive tract of both humans and other animals, and are typically benign. Yet, dangerous forms of the bacteria can spread through cross-contamination via the environment, animals, and even human contact. Certain types create a toxin that triggers a distressing effect with unpleasant symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and in worst cases, death. The all-time worst E. coli outbreaks arose in such a manner, and impacted dozens — even hundreds — of people, all by way of a variety of foods.