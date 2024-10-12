The Vegetable You Should Swap For Potato In Your Next Batch Of Homemade French Fries
French fries are technically vegetables because they are made from a potato. But did you know you can make many other vegetables french fry-style? Among the tastiest vegetables for this style of preparation are parsnips. These root vegetables, native to Britain, have an earthy and sweet flavor; in fact, they were used as a sweetener in Europe before the arrival of sugar beet. Once roasted or fried, parsnips develop a crispy exterior and have a similar appearance to potatoes, so your dinner guests might not be able to distinguish the difference.
If you stumble upon these roots in a grocery store or farmer's market, parsnips appear to be carrots lacking color. This is somewhat accurate, as these two root vegetables belong to the same family. Like carrots, parsnips can be eaten raw, but this is not common because the flavor and texture improve after cooking. Compared to potatoes, another root vegetable, parsnips are less starchy and more fibrous. These vegetables are incredibly versatile and can sauteed, boiled, roasted, or fried, and used basically anywhere you might use a potato. Bonus: You can use parsnips to make cake!
When shopping for parsnips, it is recommended to look for the smaller ones. The larger parsnips tend to be more fibrous and slightly woody at the center, while the younger, smaller ones have more tender flesh and sweeter flavor. Avoid any limp or soft parsnips, as this indicates they are old.
How to make parsnip fries
A lot of oil and salt are what make fast food french fries so good, but you don't necessarily need those for great vegetable french fries at home. The first step to make parsnip fries is to slice them lengthwise. Note that parsnips cook down more than potatoes, so make the spears on the thicker side, about ½ inch. However, if your preference is stringier, crispy fries, go for thinner spears. Toss the wedges in olive or avocado oil, and salt to your liking.
For cooking the parsnips, oven or air fryer work best. For the oven, set at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and bake the parsnip fries for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway. If using the air fryer, use less oil than you would for the oven. Set the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and roast for 10-13 minutes. If you like extra crispy fries, add another minute or two.
Like french fries, parsnip fries are open to a lot of variations. Try switching up the salt, oil, or adding a seasoning; using truffle oil is a quick way to make your parsnip fries taste gourmet. Mix in an Italian herb seasoning mix, or give the fries a spicy kick with Cajun seasoning. For a cheesy finish, coat with a sprinkling of Parmesan after pulling out of the oven. Sure, you can use ketchup as a dipping sauce, but a creamy honey mustard dip or aioli-based sauce would pair well.