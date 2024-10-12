The Vegetable You Should Swap For Potato In Your Next Batch Of Homemade French Fries

French fries are technically vegetables because they are made from a potato. But did you know you can make many other vegetables french fry-style? Among the tastiest vegetables for this style of preparation are parsnips. These root vegetables, native to Britain, have an earthy and sweet flavor; in fact, they were used as a sweetener in Europe before the arrival of sugar beet. Once roasted or fried, parsnips develop a crispy exterior and have a similar appearance to potatoes, so your dinner guests might not be able to distinguish the difference.

If you stumble upon these roots in a grocery store or farmer's market, parsnips appear to be carrots lacking color. This is somewhat accurate, as these two root vegetables belong to the same family. Like carrots, parsnips can be eaten raw, but this is not common because the flavor and texture improve after cooking. Compared to potatoes, another root vegetable, parsnips are less starchy and more fibrous. These vegetables are incredibly versatile and can sauteed, boiled, roasted, or fried, and used basically anywhere you might use a potato. Bonus: You can use parsnips to make cake!

When shopping for parsnips, it is recommended to look for the smaller ones. The larger parsnips tend to be more fibrous and slightly woody at the center, while the younger, smaller ones have more tender flesh and sweeter flavor. Avoid any limp or soft parsnips, as this indicates they are old.