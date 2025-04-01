Are Fast Food Workers Required To Wear Gloves? It Depends

Food safety is a high priority when it comes to eating out, so it's no surprise that some diners are put off by watching fast food workers preparing meals without wearing gloves. According to the CDC, an estimated 48 million people contract a foodborne illness each year, with approximately 3,000 people dying as a result, and the risk is understandably on everyone's mind when they watch someone handling food.

There are plenty of ways to maintain food safety, from using multiple cutting boards to cooking foods to the right temperatures, but one of the most common things people look for when someone else is doing the cooking is gloves. But before you jump to report a fast food worker for not wearing gloves, though, it is important to know that not wearing them isn't necessarily against the law.

The rules about using gloves in fast food are not the same across the board, and there are no federal laws against not using them. While the FDA recommends that food service workers use single-use gloves when handling food, different state laws have different requirements, however even those leave room for gloves to be avoided. In some states, like New York, workers who create ready to eat food (such as fast food) are prohibited from using direct skin contact while prepping food. Wearing gloves, however, is just one of the ways this can be accomplished, with other methods like using tongs, spoons, or deli paper being acceptable.