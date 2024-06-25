The Ancient Roman Origins Of Birthday Cake

When it comes to the length and breadth of the ancient Roman Empire, birthday celebrations aren't usually the first thing people think of. Upon closer consideration, however, it seems fitting for a culture that invented the riotous festivals of intoxicated excess known as Bacchanalia to see one's birthday — otherwise known as dies natalis in Latin — as a reason to celebrate. Historical Roman poets such as Ovid make mention of celebratory honey cakes that were often baked as part of birthday celebrations. Not only were these ancient sweets a welcome sign at all kinds of celebrations, food historians can trace the evolution of Italian baking back to this point in time.

Advertisement

Romans took their feasting seriously, which meant that times they were set to celebrate big events (like birthdays) often adopted a religious tone as they praised the gods and goddesses of their pantheon while asking them for help and protection throughout the coming year. And it turns out, birthday cake was a big part of this process. While the tradition of enjoying some birthday cake has endured for thousands of years, there were a few differences that set the ancient Roman birthday celebration apart from modern traditions.