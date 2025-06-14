5 Genius Uses For Frozen Pie Crust That Aren't Pie

Whether you're a baking enthusiast or just someone who pulls out their rolling pin once a year for Thanksgiving, it can be hard to accept the idea of using a store-bought pie crust for pie. Yet, once you've tried one and realized that this helpful shortcut yields practically the same crisp, flaky texture and buttery flavor as homemade, you'll likely start to wonder what else you can make with the frozen dough. Luckily, there's no dearth of delectable options. Frozen pie dough — or even leftover homemade dough you've kept in your freezer — can take you from sweet to savory, start off a meal or finish it, or even give you something delicious to snack on.

Frozen pie dough generally comes in two forms: sheets of pre-rolled dough that you need to shape yourself and place over a pie tin, or unbaked shells that have already been placed into a tin. For most of these suggestions, it's easier to use the pre-rolled sheets, but if you happen to have one in a tin, you can carefully remove it, re-roll it once thawed, and shape it as needed.