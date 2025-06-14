5 Genius Uses For Frozen Pie Crust That Aren't Pie
Whether you're a baking enthusiast or just someone who pulls out their rolling pin once a year for Thanksgiving, it can be hard to accept the idea of using a store-bought pie crust for pie. Yet, once you've tried one and realized that this helpful shortcut yields practically the same crisp, flaky texture and buttery flavor as homemade, you'll likely start to wonder what else you can make with the frozen dough. Luckily, there's no dearth of delectable options. Frozen pie dough — or even leftover homemade dough you've kept in your freezer — can take you from sweet to savory, start off a meal or finish it, or even give you something delicious to snack on.
Frozen pie dough generally comes in two forms: sheets of pre-rolled dough that you need to shape yourself and place over a pie tin, or unbaked shells that have already been placed into a tin. For most of these suggestions, it's easier to use the pre-rolled sheets, but if you happen to have one in a tin, you can carefully remove it, re-roll it once thawed, and shape it as needed.
There are lots of twists on these cheesy appetizers
Cheese twists or straws make a great passed appetizer at a party or an accompaniment to a charcuterie tray. Making them at home using pre-made dough is almost as simple as opening up a box, but serving them warm right from the oven will surely tempt your guests. Plus, making them yourself means you can experiment with different combinations of cheese, herbs, and spices, creating so many variations that no one will know you've relied on the same basic recipe over and over. The best cheeses to use are semi-soft or hard cheeses like cheddar, parmesan, mozzarella, and gruyere, since they won't melt too quickly and ooze out of the dough. Pair the cheeses with complementary herbs and spices. Parmesan and mozzarella, for example, work well with basil and oregano, while cheddar cheese can be spiced up with a bit of cayenne pepper.
Homemade cheese sticks are often made with a frozen or homemade puff pastry, which gives them a nice, tender flakiness. But pie dough is sturdier and thicker than puff pastry and can be a better choice if you want something that won't crumble when dipped in sauce or even drizzled with a topping like pesto. You can simply swap in the frozen pie dough with any recipe using puff pastry.
Employ empanadas to impassion your guests
Empanadas are enjoyed all through Latin America, but each country seems to have its own twist on them, using different doughs and fillings and arguing over whether they are best baked or fried. So you can't go wrong by putting your own spin on them, whether you veer toward savory with a pork, chicken, beef, vegetable, or bean filling, or go sweet with chocolate, fruit, or dulce de leche.
If the thought of making your own dough sounds intimidating, using frozen pie dough can be a terrific shortcut. Making empanadas using canned biscuits is another option. Keep in mind that empanada dough is traditionally an even stronger dough than pie dough, so be careful not to overfill them. Frying them might weaken the dough, so it's probably best to bake your frozen pie dough version.
Mini quiches work anytime of the day
Perhaps it's because the traditional preparation features bacon and eggs, but we tend to think of quiche Lorraine as a breakfast or brunch food. But when you shrink it down to the size of a passed hors d'oeuvre, it seems to work at any time of day. Since quiche is often made with pie crust (some chefs prefer the more crumbly, less flaky shortcrust), you won't have to make changes to a standard quiche recipe if you're using a frozen dough. Except, of course, in the type of pan you use.
Instead of using one large pie dish, you can use a muffin tin to make smaller tart-sized quiches or go smaller with a mini muffin tin like one from Wilton. The only additional ingredient you need for traditional quiche Lorraine filling is crème fraîche, but you can experiment with various chopped vegetables, cheeses, and herbs. For an earthy, spring take on the classic, try a mushroom and leek filling for your mini quiches. The baking time will depend on the size of the tin, but you'll know they're ready when the filling is firm and set. (Muffin tin quiches, for example, could take less time than an episode of your favorite sitcom.)
Viral vegetable and fruit tarts impress anytime
Turning frozen pie dough into social media-famous tarts couldn't be simpler — or more impressive. They're constructed from the bottom up and start with seasoned vegetables or fruits that are covered in circles or rectangles of pie dough and then baked. Turn them over, and you've got some seriously tasty tarts that look so much harder to make than expected. (Using parchment paper ensures that the visually appealing pastries won't stick and potentially break apart.)
They're as beautiful as they are delicious, whether keeping things simple with onion slices or creating a floral design by placing cherry tomato halves in a tight circle face down on the top of spirals of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Other versions could include thinly-sliced broccoli, mushrooms, or zucchini. You might even sprinkle some parmesan on top of the spirals to give the tarts some cheesy goodness, or go sweet with apple or pear slices, putting down honey and cinnamon on the parchment paper first instead of oil and vinegar.
While many viral upside-down tart recipes use frozen puff pastry, using frozen pie crust instead will give you a sturdier, less flaky tart. Make sure to pricking holes in the dough with a fork to prevent the dough from bubbling up.
Plus-up Pop-Tarts with fresh-baked flavor
Using frozen pie dough doesn't just make dishes simple — it can also elevate them. Few things are easier to heat up than store-bought toaster pastries, but with frozen dough, all you need to do is add an extra step or two for an easy, extra-delicious home-baked version of Pop-Tarts.
To keep things simple, stick with store-bought jam, a chocolate hazelnut spread like Nutella, or fruit curd for your fillings. If you want to make the filling yourself, a blueberry cheesecake version made of cream cheese and jam is a yummy choice. Whatever you choose will get spooned between two rectangles of pie dough — just make sure to crimp the edges so nothing seeps out. If you like your Pop-Tarts frosted or colorfully decorated, try a simple powdered sugar and water glaze and dust with sprinkles or sanding sugar on top. Conveniently, they can be prepped the night before and popped in the oven or toaster oven the following morning for a warm and buttery breakfast everyone will love.