Canned Biscuits Are The Key For Shortcut Empanadas

In its most basic form, an empanada is a pastry often filled with savory ingredients such as beef and spices, then fried or baked to golden perfection. Empanadas are small enough to be a handheld snack, and they originated in Galicia, Spain but have made their way through places like Latin America and the United States. These days, you can put just about anything into an empanada, but if you're looking for a way to make these quickly at home, then don't stress about making homemade dough. Just grab a can of biscuits.

Biscuit dough cooks similarly to empanada dough; it gets crispy on the outside but remains fluffy on the inside. Plus, using canned biscuits means they can be baked instead of fried because the package instructions likely suggest the former method. You'll need to roll out the biscuits a bit to flatten and shape them before filling, but they end up being the perfect size for those half-moon treats.