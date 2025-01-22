Canned Biscuits Are The Key For Shortcut Empanadas
In its most basic form, an empanada is a pastry often filled with savory ingredients such as beef and spices, then fried or baked to golden perfection. Empanadas are small enough to be a handheld snack, and they originated in Galicia, Spain but have made their way through places like Latin America and the United States. These days, you can put just about anything into an empanada, but if you're looking for a way to make these quickly at home, then don't stress about making homemade dough. Just grab a can of biscuits.
Biscuit dough cooks similarly to empanada dough; it gets crispy on the outside but remains fluffy on the inside. Plus, using canned biscuits means they can be baked instead of fried because the package instructions likely suggest the former method. You'll need to roll out the biscuits a bit to flatten and shape them before filling, but they end up being the perfect size for those half-moon treats.
Biscuit dough is portioned into perfect empanada dough
While it's hard to beat anything homemade — and dough is usually no exception — the simplicity of canned biscuit dough makes this a genius idea. Just roll the dough flat, then add your favorite filling to the middle, and fold it in half. With a fork, press the edges of the dough together, which will create a crimp all along the dough to seal it; you can also use the traditional braiding technique. Bake according to the package instructions, but keep an eye on the empanadas because they might have a slightly different cooking time since they're not being prepared as directed.
Most dough can last around three days in the refrigerator, but if you won't eat all of the empanadas during that time, they can be frozen. Just wrap them in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, and store them in an airtight container to prevent air or moisture from getting in; they will last up to three months.