How Exactly Do Flaming Cocktails Work?

Presentation is a major aspect of serving cocktails. Glass shapes and sizes, garnishes, and ice shapes have become increasingly used in mixology, but one visual aspect of cocktails is both tricky and impressive to pull off: Flaming cocktails. These create a daring spectacle when served, but in reality, what makes it happen is quite simple: Alcoholic vapors from the drink become inflamed, giving the illusion of the drink burning.

Mixed drinks are universally loved. From Italian cocktails to celebrity chefs' favorite cocktails, they're commonly consumed by cultures worldwide, and some countries are even known for certain cocktails that cannot be found elsewhere. In a flaming cocktail, the alcohol gives off vapors which rise upward, off the drink, where they can then be ignited. These work slightly differently, based on the type of alcohol used. Higher proof alcohol evaporates faster, so it tends to give off more vapor, which affects the size of the flames.