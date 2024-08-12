The Best Cocktails For Cognac

If you're looking for a smooth, dark spirit with a complex flavor profile, it's hard to do better than cognac. Named for the Cognac region of France where it's made, this regional grape brandy is popular as a digestif, meaning an after-dinner beverage. As such, it's often served neat and at room temperature. However, if you're not a fan of drinking liquor on its own, there are other ways to enjoy cognac.

Cocktailian, author, and founder of Beautiful Booze Natalie Migliarini tells Chowhound that cognac is great in a cocktail. "Classic options like the French 75 and the Sidecar highlight cognac's versatility," she advises. The French 75 is bubbly and bracing, while the Sidecar is smoother and more balanced. Both drinks have a bright, citrusy flavor. Whether you're a cognac novice or have been enjoying the elegant distillate neat for years, there's a cocktail for you — from simple and sharp to rich and complex.