The Best Cocktails For Cognac
If you're looking for a smooth, dark spirit with a complex flavor profile, it's hard to do better than cognac. Named for the Cognac region of France where it's made, this regional grape brandy is popular as a digestif, meaning an after-dinner beverage. As such, it's often served neat and at room temperature. However, if you're not a fan of drinking liquor on its own, there are other ways to enjoy cognac.
Cocktailian, author, and founder of Beautiful Booze Natalie Migliarini tells Chowhound that cognac is great in a cocktail. "Classic options like the French 75 and the Sidecar highlight cognac's versatility," she advises. The French 75 is bubbly and bracing, while the Sidecar is smoother and more balanced. Both drinks have a bright, citrusy flavor. Whether you're a cognac novice or have been enjoying the elegant distillate neat for years, there's a cocktail for you — from simple and sharp to rich and complex.
Cognac kicks a French 75 into high gear
This seriously underrated poolside cocktail is perfect for celebrations and most often made is with gin, lemon juice, champagne, and simple syrup. Cognac works great in place of gin in a French 75 and makes the drink just a bit heavier. Some people find that a French 75 with gin, which is light and floral, is better for the warmer months, while the slightly richer and spicier cognac variation is perfect during the autumn and winter months.
Those used to having gin-based French 75s might not realize that the original cocktail was cognac-based. The drink dates back to World War I and its name comes from the French army's weapon of choice during the conflict: the French 75-millimeter field gun. Typically served in a champagne flute glass and garnished with a lemon twist, the French 75 is elegant and refreshing. It's perfect for a toast during a special occasion, but once you try this cocktail, you might find yourself wanting to enjoy it on an ordinary evening.
Sidecars are balanced, bright, and boozy
The Sidecar skips the fizz and doubles down on citrusy punchiness mixing lemon juice, orange-flavored liqueur, cognac, and simple syrup. Cointreau is a popular choice for Sidecars, but any orange-flavored triple sec will do. Given that they're made with triple sec and citrus juice, the drink has a lot in common with margaritas. They're even garnished with sugar on the rim, similar to a margarita's salty finishing touch. The main difference between the two cocktails is the liquor, and with cognac in place of tequila, the Sidecar has a more vinous flavor profile.
Like the French 75, the Sidecar is also believed to date back to the First World War and is likely named for the wheeled attachments for motorcycles, scooters, or bicycles. The drink is typically served in a coupe, martini, or Nick & Nora glass and garnished with an orange or lemon twist. The popular sugar rim balances out the Sidecar's sourness. Though Sidecars are traditionally made with cognac, bourbon is a popular substitute.
Cognac and tonic, a tasty two-ingredient tongue tickler
If you want something simpler than a Sidecar or French 75 but don't want to drink cognac straight, Natalie Migliarini has another suggestion. "For a simpler approach, try cognac with tonic water," the cocktail connoisseur says. "This mix retains the cognac's aroma and flavor while offering an easy-to-make drink."
Commonly mixed with one part cognac and two to three parts tonic water, the fruity and spicy flavors of the brandy will be complemented by the crisp and refreshing tonic water. If you want to bring out the cognac's fruity notes even more, try using a citrus tonic. This drink couldn't be easier to make and it's great for any time of year. For an aesthetically pleasing extra burst of flavor and hydration, add one or two thinly sliced lemons to your cognac and tonic.
The next time you're looking for an after-dinner drink, step up your cocktail game with one of these cognac concoctions. Whether you prefer your cognac in a French 75 or Sidecar, or with just a splash of tonic water, this warm, smooth spirit will elevate any occasion.