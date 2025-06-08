9 Unexpected Ways To Boost Your Sandwich Using Vegetables

Vegetables are a crucial part of many beloved sandwiches. But when it comes to adding vegetables to a sandwich, we tend to think of the basics in their raw form — a slice of tomato here, a bit of shredded lettuce there. These are key sandwich components, no doubt, but they're also familiar and, after awhile can make even your favorite sandwich feel a little boring. Fortunately, sandwiches are the ultimate customizable food, and vegetables are a great way to explore your culinary creativity.

With different preparations and a little imagination, veggies from roasted sweet potatoes to pickled cucumbers have the ability to transform a sandwich. Choosing the right ones can amplify and alter flavors, add surprising texture to on an old favorite, or lead you to experience — and possibly fall in love with– something you've never tasted before. All you need to do is think a little outside the box. With that in mind, here are some unexpected ways to use vegetables and take your sandwich from ho-hum to hall of fame.