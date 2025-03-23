Before Throwing Out Pickle Juice, Use It For The Easiest Salad Dressing

Love them or hate them, pickles have been around for more than 4,000 years, dating back to when ancient Indians first preserved cucumbers in brine. Salty, sour, and delightfully tangy, many would agree that one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when cooking burgers is leaving pickles out.

Aside from kitchen talk though, pickles have sparked inspiration in many unexpected ways throughout history. Take Shakespeare, for example, who was the first to use the phrase "in a pickle" in one of his plays. And if that's not enough, records suggest that Cleopatra claimed pickles were the secret behind her beauty, although isn't beauty in the eye of the beholder?

But all rumors aside, nobody seems to talk about pickle juice. Presumably, that's because most people simply dump it down the drain once the last pickle in the jar has served its purpose. Yet, few realize that with just the right touch of creativity, this flavorful liquid can easily become one of the best salad dressings you've ever tasted. Of course, this might seem a bit strange, but the thing is, despite being made of salt and vinegar, pickle juice is also infused with many herbs and spices — mustard seeds, coriander, red pepper flakes, ground ginger, you name it! While these are originally added to boost the pickles' flavor, they also hold the potential to give simple salads an extraordinary twist. And the best part is, the dressing takes literally zero effort to make.