The Popular Soda You Will Never Find At Buc-Ee's
To say that you can get a lot of great things at Buc-ee's is an understatement. On top of pushing its reputation for having clean restrooms, a plethora of fueling stations, and an extensive food selection, Buc-ee's is also home to some amazing, fresh Texas BBQ, including a brisket sandwich that remains incredibly popular in spite of its relatively high price. You can even find some quality caffeine at Buc-ee's, as it's one of the gas stations in the United States that serves craft coffee drinks. But for all that you will find at Buc-ee's, you might be surprised to realize that Pepsi is nowhere to be found.
That's right — out of all the items at Buc-ee's, Pepsi (and any Pepsi product, for that matter) won't be included among them. You'll usually find Coca-Cola somewhere in the drink selection, typically in bottle form, but not every Buc-ee's even has Coke. That said, you're often going to be okay if you're a Coke-drinker; but if Pepsi is more to your taste, then you might want to check out a Pepsi-exclusive fast food place instead.
Why give Pepsi the cold shoulder?
It's not too uncommon to see a restaurant or fast food chain put its brand loyalty into either Pepsi or Coke products, but to see that in a chain of gas stations is more of a rare occurrence. Gas stations, after all, are all about convenience, so you should often find a variety of brands at your disposal, making said gas station something of a one-stop shop. Buc-ee's certainly seems to have that mentality in practically every other aspect of its business, which begs you to ask why Pepsi products aren't on the shelves.
The answer is actually quite simple: Buc-ee's supposedly has a brand deal in place with Coca-Cola to sell its products exclusively, just the same as a restaurant might. As for the "why" of all this, it's uncertain. This deal has reportedly been in place since the late 1990s, before Buc-ee's became the roadside superpower it is today. Also, there's speculation that Pepsi and Buc-ee's had something of a business dispute once upon a time, but it should be noted that this isn't confirmed. Either way, it seems that you are out of luck if you want to get a Pepsi at Buc-ee's anytime soon.