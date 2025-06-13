The Popular Soda You Will Never Find At Buc-Ee's

To say that you can get a lot of great things at Buc-ee's is an understatement. On top of pushing its reputation for having clean restrooms, a plethora of fueling stations, and an extensive food selection, Buc-ee's is also home to some amazing, fresh Texas BBQ, including a brisket sandwich that remains incredibly popular in spite of its relatively high price. You can even find some quality caffeine at Buc-ee's, as it's one of the gas stations in the United States that serves craft coffee drinks. But for all that you will find at Buc-ee's, you might be surprised to realize that Pepsi is nowhere to be found.

That's right — out of all the items at Buc-ee's, Pepsi (and any Pepsi product, for that matter) won't be included among them. You'll usually find Coca-Cola somewhere in the drink selection, typically in bottle form, but not every Buc-ee's even has Coke. That said, you're often going to be okay if you're a Coke-drinker; but if Pepsi is more to your taste, then you might want to check out a Pepsi-exclusive fast food place instead.