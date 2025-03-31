The Buc-Ee's Sandwich That Has Fans Opening Their Wallets Despite The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the uninitiated among us, Buc-ee's is a gas station known for its fresh Texas BBQ. The store attached to the gas station is massive and sells just about anything you could want to eat, from candied nuts to the addition to the menu that's inspiring talk across the internet: the XXL brisket sandwich. This sandwich will cost you a pretty penny. $12.99, in fact. In today's economy, that's a pretty hefty price tag, especially considering it's only the sandwich; you have to buy a drink or sides separately. But for many? This sandwich is a Buc-ee's masterpiece that keeps 'em coming back for more.

Brisket is one iconic Texas food that you need to try at least once, and what better way to indulge than in sandwich form? Buc-ee's chopped brisket sandwich is made from a mixture of shoulder meats, giving you a mouthful of lean protein balanced out by succulent, fattier pieces. It has a signature smoky flavor imparted during the cooking process (because yes, despite being a gas station, Buc-ee's does make its brisket from scratch in a central facility in Texas), and the whole thing is doused in a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce that you can actually scoop up for yourself on Amazon. So, the sandwich itself is already primed to be a banger, but what's the word on the virtual street?