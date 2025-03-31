The Buc-Ee's Sandwich That Has Fans Opening Their Wallets Despite The Price
For the uninitiated among us, Buc-ee's is a gas station known for its fresh Texas BBQ. The store attached to the gas station is massive and sells just about anything you could want to eat, from candied nuts to the addition to the menu that's inspiring talk across the internet: the XXL brisket sandwich. This sandwich will cost you a pretty penny. $12.99, in fact. In today's economy, that's a pretty hefty price tag, especially considering it's only the sandwich; you have to buy a drink or sides separately. But for many? This sandwich is a Buc-ee's masterpiece that keeps 'em coming back for more.
Brisket is one iconic Texas food that you need to try at least once, and what better way to indulge than in sandwich form? Buc-ee's chopped brisket sandwich is made from a mixture of shoulder meats, giving you a mouthful of lean protein balanced out by succulent, fattier pieces. It has a signature smoky flavor imparted during the cooking process (because yes, despite being a gas station, Buc-ee's does make its brisket from scratch in a central facility in Texas), and the whole thing is doused in a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce that you can actually scoop up for yourself on Amazon. So, the sandwich itself is already primed to be a banger, but what's the word on the virtual street?
A brisket sandwich the internet's going wild over
Plenty of reviewers have taken a dive into Buc-ee's XXL brisket sandwich and come out believers. Instagram's therealfoodstalker points out the enormous amount of meat tucked in between the buns, truly delivering on the XXL part of its name. YouTube user Brave Belly also complimented the richness of the meat and how fresh the sandwich tasted, which isn't surprising given the fact that each slab of brisket beef is smoked between 12 and 14 hours and shipped out to every Buc-ee's location fresh. YouTube user Mike Bowers also says it's a dang good brisket sandwich, with a nice variety in the meat and some really juicy, big pieces to enjoy.
The general opinion on Reddit is positive too, with one user stating that it's one of the best barbecue sandwiches they've ever had. If you know barbecue, you know that Texas brisket is different from the rest, and Buc-ee's won't let you forget it, either. So, yeah; the price tag is definitely a bit steep, and this might be one of those treats to have only every now and then. But if you're looking for a decent, tasty, filling brisket sandwich with enough hardiness to last you until your next meal and then some? Buc-ee's XXL brisket sandwich has your back.