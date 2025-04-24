9 Fast Food Restaurants That Exclusively Sell Pepsi Products

If you've ever eaten a snack food, drank a soda, or stopped to enjoy fast food, there's a good chance you've consumed a PepsiCo, Inc. product. Pepsi-Cola (the drink, not the company) was first created by a pharmacist in 1898. Caleb D. Bradham concocted the drink as a means to compete with Coca-Cola, which was first served in 1886 and was also created by a pharmacist, Dr. John Pemberton. At the time, carbonated beverages were sold in pharmacies for a surprising reason: to aid in digestion. Yes, early glasses of ice-cold Coca-Cola and Pepsi were sold as health products. And while Pepsi didn't have any drugs included in the original recipe (we're looking at you, Coca-Cola), it did have pepsin, a digestive enzyme, which also reportedly inspired the Pepsi-Cola name.

Today, the rivalry between Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola is still alive and well, over 100 years since the two companies were founded. Over the decades, people have chosen their sides, and so too have restaurants. According to Statista, Americans on average consume over 38 gallons of soda every year, which makes restaurant contracts with soda purveyors a very lucrative business. We're exploring which fast food restaurants sell PepsiCo products, from Taco Bell to Jersey Mike's.