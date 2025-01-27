Why Some Fresh Fruits Need To Be Refrigerated And Others Don't

Shopping for fresh produce is an integral part of any grocery trip; those fruits and veggies are essential for a balanced diet. If you pick up a package of pre-sliced fruit, some whole avocados, and a bunch of bananas, you've just purchased three types of produce with different storage requirements — but why?

There are a few reasons why some produce has different storage instructions than others, and each fruit or veggie might fall into a different category. But the biggest reasons are: some produce, specifically pre-cut produce, has a greater risk of developing pathogens; some produce omits more ethylene, causing it to ripen quicker; cold temperatures cause a few types of produce to lose flavor; AND finally, some fruits and veggies require a low-humidity environment, such as a refrigerator, to stay fresh. Those reasons might sound a little confusing at first, but how to store your produce just depends on where a specific fruit or vegetable falls in any of those above categories.