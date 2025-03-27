This Common Mistake Is Making Your Fruit Spoil Faster

It happens to everyone — you come home with a batch of beautiful, perfectly ripe fruits and veggies only to find they've gone disastrously bad a day or two later. Of course, this could be because they'd been in the grocery store longer than you thought — produce does, after all, have to make it through harvesting and shipping before it gets to you. However, if you find this happening to you more often than not, the culprit might not be your local grocer, but how you're storing your produce. Though every type of fruit and vegetable is a little different, most produce lasts longest when stored in a cool, dry environment.

Moisture and heat are what's used to break food down during the cooking process, so it makes sense they'd be the death knell to fresh produce on your counter by causing them to become soft and break down faster. Additionally, bacteria and fungi both need a warm, wet environment to reproduce, making soggy fruits and vegetables their ideal breeding ground. This is why it's crucial to keep your produce away from appliances when choosing where to store it. Though your stove and oven emit the most heat, toasters, microwaves, and coffee makers can also create a hot, moist microclimate that can cause your bananas to brown faster, turn your potatoes green, and shrivel your apples. Move your produce away from these literal hotspots and store it in a well-ventilated area to keep it fresh, crisp, and juicy for much longer.