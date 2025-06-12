The Pantry Staple You're Overlooking For A Simple Yet Flavorful Ice Cream Topping

When it comes to ice cream fans, there are those of us who like to stick to common flavors: a simple chocolate or vanilla, mint chocolate chip, maybe even rocky road. And there are those of us who like to dive in and try it all — even the weird ones. Interestingly, there are plenty of ways to make ice cream without a machine, whatever your preference. And even those of us who like the stranger flavors may be shocked by some of the formerly popular ice cream flavors that you never see today. But there's another flavor, a super common kitchen staple that you've probably never even thought to put on your ice cream. It's completely delicious and can easily appeal to the palates of all frozen dessert enjoyers: cinnamon.

Once you think about it, it seems so obvious — of course the nutty, woody, sweet spice would go well with rich and velvety ice cream. It's already a regular ingredient in other sweet foods you may commonly enjoy at home, like perfectly creamy overnight oats, which have a pretty similar flavor profile to a basic ice cream. Grabbing a jar of cinnamon from the pantry to mix in your ice cream will expand its flavor, adding a bit of floral spice. And if you regularly keep just one flavor of ice cream in the freezer, it's an easy way to double your dessert offerings. It can be as simple as sprinkling it on top of almost any flavor, but what are some other ways to use cinnamon in your ice cream?