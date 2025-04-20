American Hot Chocolate Vs Mexican Hot Chocolate: What's The Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hot chocolate is a beloved beverage in so many countries, it's no surprise that there are literally dozens of versions of the decadent drink. European versions vary from those found in the Americas — and despite geographic closeness, even the hot chocolate traditions and histories vary between the United States and Mexico. While both styles are delicious in their own ways, the ingredients, flavors, and even consistency of each differ.

The hot chocolate enjoyed Stateside, whether from a premixed sachet or homemade, is generally made with milk, cacao powder, and sugar, and topped with whipped cream or marshmallows. This results in a sweet, chocolatey drink with a relatively thinner consistency. Not all hot chocolate brands are the same — take a look at Chowhound's ranking of popular hot chocolate brands for the best ones.

In contrast, Mexican hot chocolate, called chocolate caliente in Spanish, draws as much from its millennia-old history as it does from culturally and geographically specific ingredients. The Mayans drank a chocolate beverage over 2,500 years ago, made from ground cocoa beans, cornmeal, and chilies. Today, a key ingredient in Mexican hot chocolate is Mexican chocolate, which contains raw cane sugar and cinnamon, and has a coarser texture than the smooth bars we're used to buying in supermarkets. The Mexican chocolate bar is broken up and then melted into either milk or water. There are plenty of variations, like adding piloncillo, or raw cane sugar, for more sweetness, or mixing in cinnamon or chili powder for some spice.