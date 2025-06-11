This Nostalgic Snack Makes The Most Flavorful Chicken Strips You've Ever Had

The internet has brought us video entertainment and one-click purchasing, but we love it most for all the unique recipes and cooking hacks we've found. From viral cocktail recipes to tricks for opening crab legs, there's culinary enlightenment across the web.

It's where we learned that your grandmother's basic panko-breaded chicken cutlets are delicious, but they're not the finish line — the crunch on your chicken strips can go beyond the basics. You may have seen creative cooks using crushed pretzels, potato chips, cereal, or even falafel mix to coat chicken for crispiness and extra flavor.

Now imagine Flamin' Hot Cheetos. They're salty, fiery, tangy, and packed with umami flavor. Could you use regular Cheetos to bread your chicken strips? Of course. You'd wind up with some seriously cheesy chicken. But the Flamin' Hot variety adds a jolt of spice and a whole 'nother level of depth to the flavor of your chicken strips. It earns bonus points for uniqueness, but also for combining two great munchies for the ultimate snack: chicken tenders plus our favorite gas station chip? Sign us up!