When Breading Chicken, Should You Dip It In Egg Or Flour First?

Ah, breaded chicken. Is there anything that hits that level of comfort food in quite the same way? We at Chowhound have explored how to make your chicken breading stick with one extra ingredient, but let's get into the even more basic of basics. Your breading station should have eggs for a binder and some type of flour to dredge the meat in, plus your final coating, like breadcrumbs. But what order should you go in for the first two? The short answer: Dip first in the flour and then in the egg.

The long answer is a little more involved. First of all, no matter how much you pat that chicken dry, it's still going to have some moisture by virtue of being ... well, a piece of raw meat. When you're dredging and breading your chicken, you want to go wet to dry. Dipping the chicken in flour first lets you form a sturdy, dry base that won't slide right off (like the eggs would at this stage). The egg you dunk your chicken into next will bind to the flour and stick in place, and then you can dunk those bad boys right into your final breading, and the egg will glue it perfectly together.