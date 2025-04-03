Try This Breading Swap For Even More Flavorful Chicken Cutlets

Fried chicken is one of the great American comfort foods, and there is no shortage of advice on how to improve it. There are a number of tips for perfect fried chicken, such as cornstarch helps your chicken breading stick, or you can swap rice flour for regular flour for crispier results. And for the sake of ease at home, you can use all of these tips and tricks on chicken cutlets. You can get the amazing taste and crunch without the full commitment and cleanup of a real-deal deep fried chicken. But how do you make your chicken cutlets even more delicious? For the most flavorful chicken cutlets, swap your regular breading with falafel mix.

Using pre-made falafel mix to bread your chicken cutlets is a super simple hack that will add no extra prep or cook time, and it'll give you an incredible crunch with layers of flavor. All you have to do is dredge the chicken through the mix at the end of your breading process, rather than regular bread crumbs, panko, or whatever else you may already be using. Falafel mix is designed to be incredibly tasty just as simple falafel balls, so imagine what it will do to your chicken cutlets. The flavors may need a little tweak of salt, pepper, or extra spices, but it should be ready to go, right out of the box.