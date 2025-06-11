The Temperature You Should Serve Soup Depends On The Type

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when cooking soup is forgetting how to serve it. Gauging portions and temperatures can be tricky, especially when preparing a meal for a crowd. After all, there's a fair chance you won't be serving guests immediately when it's ready (not without some help, at least).

For some tips on how to bring the best bowl to any party, Chowhound spoke with Jessie-Sierra Ross, owner of the Straight to the Hips, Baby blog and author of the cookbook "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." When it comes to serving brothy soups, her advice is to first sterilize it by heating it — 190 to 210 degrees F should do the trick. Then, let it cool down to somewhere in the 140 to 160 degrees F range before plating. "This is hot enough to give you that warm comforting feeling, but not so hot as to burn your tongue!" Ross told us in our exclusive interview.

Soups with clear or semi-clear broth (such as chicken noodle, beef vegetable, or Italian wedding soup with meatballs) should meet the bowl with a gentle steam, not boiling right out of the pot. A burnt tongue makes it hard to enjoy the rest of the dinner you worked hard to prepare. Luckily, you can take the guesswork out of temperatures by investing in a food-safe thermometer, like Alpha Grillers' meat thermometer, that gives an instant read.